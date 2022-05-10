Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 310 ($3.82) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 330 ($4.07).
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at 4.90 on Tuesday.
