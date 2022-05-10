Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02-$2.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.
Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 254.55%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
