Doximity (DOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Doximity to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. Doximity has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Doximity by 907.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

