Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.77.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. Doximity has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Doximity by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Doximity by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after buying an additional 184,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after buying an additional 606,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $62,521,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.