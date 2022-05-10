Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Lowered to C$18.75 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

DREUF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

