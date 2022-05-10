Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper bought 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at C$345,237,654.24.

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.72. 51,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,936. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.24. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$30.53.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

