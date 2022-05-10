Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.22.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
In other news, Director Michael Cooper bought 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at C$345,237,654.24.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Stories
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.