Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

DRETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

