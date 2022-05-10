Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

