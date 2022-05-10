DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

