Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Ducommun stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $557.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $288,437.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $791,462. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ducommun by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ducommun by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

