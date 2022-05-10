Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

DUK opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

