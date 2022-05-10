Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $120.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.
NYSE:DUK opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78.
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
