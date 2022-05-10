Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $120.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

NYSE:DUK opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

