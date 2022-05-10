Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

