Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.13-1.20 EPS.

DNB traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 47,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

