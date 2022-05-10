Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $21.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DNB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

DNB opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,574,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after buying an additional 6,325,905 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

