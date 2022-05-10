Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.270-2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. 50,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,255,000 after acquiring an additional 385,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 274,089 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 88,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

