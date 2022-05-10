DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,746. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $63.96 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

