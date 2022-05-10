Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.55 ($47.94).

Shares of DUE stock traded down €0.38 ($0.40) on Tuesday, hitting €24.14 ($25.41). 85,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a one year high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

