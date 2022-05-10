DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years.
KTF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.58.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
