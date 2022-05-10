DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years.

KTF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

