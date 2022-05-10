DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
KSM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 21,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $12.99.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
