Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.53.

DT opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

