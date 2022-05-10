E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.25 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €10.25 ($10.79) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EOAN. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.58) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.30 ($12.95).

E.On stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.76 ($10.28). 7,881,301 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.20. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.37).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

