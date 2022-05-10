E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get E2open Parent alerts:

ETWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,383.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 78,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 10.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,710,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,232,000 after acquiring an additional 459,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.