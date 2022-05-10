Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 167,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.75. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.