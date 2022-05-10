Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.42 million, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

