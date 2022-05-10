Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
Shares of EGRX opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $545.42 million, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
