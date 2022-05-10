Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of EGRX opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $545.42 million, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.