Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.32-$7.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.13.

ETN traded down $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.81. 64,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

