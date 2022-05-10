Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

ETN traded down $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.81. 64,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,350. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.13.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eaton by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

