Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.38-$2.66 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.38-$2.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $6.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

