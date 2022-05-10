Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.38-$2.66 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.38-$2.66 EPS.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $6.04 on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.