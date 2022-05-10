Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.38-$2.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.29.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. 32,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $10,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

