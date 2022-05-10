Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.38-$2.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,741. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

