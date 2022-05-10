Edison International (EIX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2022 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

5/4/2022 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $79.00.

4/26/2022 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Edison International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. 83,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

