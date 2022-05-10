Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,839 shares of company stock valued at $28,006,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

