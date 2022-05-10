Edwin Reynolds Buys 15,000 Shares of Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) Stock

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PROGet Rating) insider Edwin Reynolds acquired 15,000 shares of Prophecy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,416.67).

Edwin Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 11th, Edwin Reynolds purchased 15,000 shares of Prophecy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$17,475.00 ($12,135.42).
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Edwin Reynolds purchased 9,893 shares of Prophecy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$11,307.70 ($7,852.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Prophecy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prophecy International Holdings Limited designs, develops, and markets computer software applications and services in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Snare, a set of event monitoring and analysis tools to address critical auditing and security requirements; and eMite, a service intelligence platform that delivers dashboards for IT service management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.