Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.94.
Elastic stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
