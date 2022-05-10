Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Elastic stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

