Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 11,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.48. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 1,966.97%. Analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

