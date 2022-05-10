Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,712. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.71. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

