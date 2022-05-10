Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

