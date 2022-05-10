Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

ELEEF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

