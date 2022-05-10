Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EFN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.11.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$1.28 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.28. 1,071,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.60. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$10.99 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

