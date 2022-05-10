Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

TSE:EFN traded up C$1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,246. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

