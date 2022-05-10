Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.11.

EFN stock traded up C$1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,246. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.60. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

