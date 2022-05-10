Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.80 billion.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.04. 11,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.85 and a 200 day moving average of $265.47. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $191.75 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.56.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.