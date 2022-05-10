Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

EFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.40.

EFC stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

