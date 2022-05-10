Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) PT Set at C$8.00 by Haywood Securities

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.00 price target by equities researchers at Haywood Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

CVE:ELO traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.92. 149,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,258. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$245.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86. Eloro Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.06 and a 52-week high of C$5.44.

In related news, Director Francis Sauve acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$45,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,917,643.25. Also, Director Alexander Horvath purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$906,750.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

