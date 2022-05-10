ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Given New €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

