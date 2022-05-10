ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Given New €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.
ElringKlinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
