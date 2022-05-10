EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.53 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:EME opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

