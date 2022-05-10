Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts have commented on EMRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

EMRAF opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

