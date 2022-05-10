Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,718. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

